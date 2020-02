Square Enix Cafes Are Covered In Final Fantasy VII Remake

Square Enix has rolled out a handful of cafes to serve food, sling drinks and showcase its games. There are no better places to plaster in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

It’s not only the Square Enix Cafe in Tokyo and Osaka but also the Artnia Square Enix restaurant in Shinjuku that is covered in FFVII. Plus, there’s even a special location in Tokyo Skytree for people to enjoy yogurt beverages named after Tifa as well as bean-paste Moogle-shaped buns shaped while looking out over the metropolis below.

Osaka square enix cafe looks amazeh-ingggg pic.twitter.com/pyKvdaydov — Calaysia loves rarepairs. (@Calaysia1) February 8, 2020

Will go to the FF7 collaboration at Artnia tomorrow. Should I get the cloud or the Sephiroth drink? pic.twitter.com/0jDdhE4G2L — life in japan is strange (@hannari_eri) February 10, 2020

Artnia food and drinks for the FF remake collaboration. #FF7リメイク #FinalFantasyVIIRemake pic.twitter.com/UGjMRYFWH4 — life in japan is strange (@hannari_eri) February 11, 2020

Omg they have the Crystal/Materia fountain pool filled with flowers at Artnia ???????????? https://t.co/K6TuwEBrqW — Lonely Geekess ???? (@LonelyGeekess) February 8, 2020

these were some of the drinks that were offered at the Square Enix café in Osaka! Cloud, Sephiroth, Aerith, and materia ???? pic.twitter.com/nTYBvTTdMf — ♡ (@michhmich) February 9, 2020

Artnia is all dressed up for FF7R! pic.twitter.com/2ObGyTUXSM — RYANOSAUR (@RYANOSAURZ) February 10, 2020

I stumbled upon Square Enix cafe while walking around in Akihabara. Never thought I would see a cafe based on Final Fantasy 7. ???? pic.twitter.com/IototnNLQP — KCN (@KazumaKCN) February 7, 2020

ARTNIA revealed a #FF7R themed table top. It makes reference to Cloud's Buster Sword, Sephiroth's Masamune and feathers, Meteor, the Shinra logo and Aerith's single lily blossom pic.twitter.com/AcKZUixgO0 — Clerith Bot ???????? (@clerithBot) February 10, 2020

ARTNIAの後は…

「SKYTREE in MIDGAR FINAL FANTASY Ⅶ REMAKE」

に行って来たよ〜✨????✨ バスターソード格好良かったー✨

スカイツリーも無事奪還出来ました???? pic.twitter.com/wua1VKzo3N — 大江千文 (@chifumi0209) February 11, 2020

Went to Square Enix Cafe this morning for the FF7R collab! ✨ pic.twitter.com/mJsWwfST2v — Rubi (@SpiritRubi) February 8, 2020

Went to the newly reopened Square Enix Cafe today with @_wevvy @JoshCorpuz85 @egi_assault! It’s #FF7Remake themed, but we talked mostly XIV ???? Thank you for the fun cafe visit!! ???? pic.twitter.com/oTvBDCh2zc — Rue!???????? (@_ruenis) February 9, 2020

Final Fantasy VII Remake cafes.

Please be excited.