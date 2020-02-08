Microsoft Sees Amazon And Google As Their Main Competitors, Not PlayStation Or Nintendo

The Best Mods For Kingdom Come: Deliverance

In Japan, Animal Crossing Switch Pre-Orders Delayed Due To Coronavirus

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Apex Legends (Screenshot: YouTube)

The weekend is for being so behind on my half-marathon training because I hurt myself, but knowing that trying to catch up will only make me hurt myself again. So I’m looking forward to the push-pull of “I should run some more” and “I should not run some more.” Sports! The weekend is also for playing video games.

I’ve been enjoying Apex Legends Season 4 so far. I even took the time to sort through the pile of cosmetics I’ve earned and actually use some of them. My team even won a round last night (no thanks to me, who died; more thanks to my surviving teammate who won, but no thanks to them for not recovering our banners even though they were right there...)

What about you? What are you playing?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cliffy-b lawbreakers

LawBreakers Partially Failed Because It Was Too 'Woke', According To CliffyB

Remember LawBreakers, the Quake-like hero shooter that lived a short half-life before the studio made an ill-fated pivot to a battle royale? Well, apparently LawBreakers could have been successful - partially if the game was supposedly less "woke".
au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've made an argument for why you should watch The Clone Wars, but actually watching it is another thing. With 121 episodes, many of them filler, some of them oddly out of order, there's a certain art to getting the best out of your Clone Wars experience. Here's my list of the essential episodes you should be watching, neatly sorted into chronological order and cut down to only 66 episodes and a movie.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles