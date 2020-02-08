What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Apex Legends (Screenshot: YouTube)

The weekend is for being so behind on my half-marathon training because I hurt myself, but knowing that trying to catch up will only make me hurt myself again. So I’m looking forward to the push-pull of “I should run some more” and “I should not run some more.” Sports! The weekend is also for playing video games.

I’ve been enjoying Apex Legends Season 4 so far. I even took the time to sort through the pile of cosmetics I’ve earned and actually use some of them. My team even won a round last night (no thanks to me, who died; more thanks to my surviving teammate who won, but no thanks to them for not recovering our banners even though they were right there...)

What about you? What are you playing?