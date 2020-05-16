What Are You Playing This Weekend?

June Is Absolutely Stacked For Video Games

Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Screenshot: Steam)

The weekend is for actually cleaning the house for real I swear. The weekend is also for playing video games instead of cleaning the house.

I’m planning to play some Lonely Mountains: Downhill this weekend, in a desperate bid to feel like I’m outside. Remember going outside? I’m also going to explore Apex Legends’ new map a bit more, and spend far too long debating whether to buy more turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons this week or finally free myself from the torments of fate.

What about you? What are you playing?

