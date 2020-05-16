What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for actually cleaning the house for real I swear. The weekend is also for playing video games instead of cleaning the house.
I’m planning to play some Lonely Mountains: Downhill this weekend, in a desperate bid to feel like I’m outside. Remember going outside? I’m also going to explore Apex Legends’ new map a bit more, and spend far too long debating whether to buy more turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons this week or finally free myself from the torments of fate.
What about you? What are you playing?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink