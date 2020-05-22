Going swimming is out of the question with how bloody cold it is right now, so over the weekend I'll be having a virtual dip instead.

Most of my weekend is going to be devoted towards two games, both of which are dropping about the same time. Maneater, aka. Shark RPG, is a game I've been looking forward to playing through for a while. But along the same time, there's also Minecraft Dungeons. Both should be entertaining in their own ways, but I'm especially keen to see how Maneater holds up towards the end game.

Another title that I'm interested in checking out - and we'll be doing that later today on stream - is Amazon's Crucible. I've heard absolutely no buzz about the game whatsoever, including nothing from Amazon themselves. That's generally never a good sign, especially when you think about the long, long time that Crucible has been in development. That aside, I'm also wondering what it'll be like to play in Australia. Games like these can often be a really crappy experience if you're not in Europe or the United States, since the developers often tend to focus on their largest playerbases if the game doesn't take off.

So, a hell of a lot to playthrough this weekend. I'll probably also continue rolling with Lonely Mountains: Downhill on the Switch, which has been scratching that Tribes itch nicely.

What are you playing this weekend?