For some reason, I've been really into One Must Fall 2097 lately.

One of the best games Epic ever published, it was one of those '90s games that just had a really, really good singleplayer mode that was super replayable. It's the sort of game that fans never really successfully revived, and we still don't have much in the way of footage or code from the cancelled One Must Fall: Battlegrounds.

So anyway, I've been smashing through OMF again. I'm still struggling to find that sweet spot between game speed and clock cycles, because OMF can get wildly out of control on modern systems. You can also run the game at what seems like a nice speed, but then you won't be able to do a lot of the scrap or destruction moves. It's a bit weird.

Another thing that I've been enjoying just as a downtime, shut-my-brain-off entertainment, is Slay the Spire. I'm nowhere near towards "finishing" the game - one mate of mine said he wouldn't consider the game finished until passing Ascension 20. I've reached the heart a couple of times on the Switch, but that hasn't carried over to the PC where I've been playing it through Game Pass.

So I've just been casually working my way through, swearing at the screen any time Snecko pops up, and just enjoying Slay while waiting in queues for other games. It's entertaining like that, and when it hits mobiles and tablets, I'll probably pick it up all over again.

Beyond that, I'm also keen to check out some Wingspan, with a demo for the digital version hitting Steam this week. There's also a cool social deduction/lying simulator game that's meant for streaming, which could be fun.

What are you playing this weekend?

  • zico @zico

    Second playthrough of Nier: Automata. I was never a massive fan but it’s grown on me over time

    0
  • staram @staram

    One must fall. Absolute classic. Great times back in the day playing the shit out of the shareware version.
    Anyway playing fm2020 and red dead redemption this weekend. Plus golf now that we can get out on course again

    0
  • akeashar @akeashar

    I'll be doing the usual Azur Lane / RE: Resistance / FGO. On the regular gameplay side, I'm doing my Nightmare and Inferno runs of Resident Evil 3, but I should be able to smash those out relatively quickly since I'm doing Infinite Rocket Launcher silliness.

    After that, the marathon continues with Code Veronica X.

    0
  • Jiggle Counter @jiggle_counter

    Waiting for Rule Of Rose to be mailed, a friend recommended it to me cause I needed a Silent Hill fix, and they said it's pretty damn close

    1
    • akeashar @akeashar

      Rule of Rose is one of the hidden gems of the PS2 horror era. If you're looking for something a bit more feudal japanese horror, Ku-on is a good one.

      Also, if you're in the PAL region, the Forbidden Siren duology is fantastic (albeit in a super cheesy b-grade way)

      Its odd in that the US never got the sequel but we did, considering how many games its the other way around,

      0
  • wozowski @wozowski

    Restarted Skyrim with tonne of extra content bolted into it at the start of lock down. I’m about 50% through just the base game and suspect I’ll finish up just before the release of ES6.

    0
  • Camm @camm

    Just finished Reach, so going to finish Halo 1 as well. The FF XIV grind has killed me for the time being.

    0
  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    It's the sort of game that fans never really successfully revived, and we still don't have much in the way of footage or code from the cancelled One Must Fall: BattlegroundsCancelled? It wasn't cancelled, I own a copy of the game. It just wasn't as successful as the original because of the perspective shift and performance issues.
    I'm still struggling to find that sweet spot between game speed and clock cycles, because OMF can get wildly out of control on modern systems.IIRC, it was OMF 2097's manual that said changing the speed setting (in game) to the maximum was for if you like playing like a rabbit on crack.

    Now I want to play OMF 2097 and Tyrian again. But I'm currently playing Vanquish and then move on to Zone of the Enders 2 or Metal Wolf Chaos. I guess since I'm in a bit of a mech mood OMF fits the bill...

    1
  • ruddaga @ruddaga

    Was doing a Legendary run in Xcom 2 WOTC. Had made a decent amount of progress (killed the first chosen, plasma weps, etc etc etc) and my steam updated and started doing some weird [email protected]#! and I had to do a bazillion things (reinstalled it, uninstalled it, uninstalled it and steam and now reinstalling it again today) in the hope to get it up and working again. In my ever increasing angst and irritation, I think I've deleted my save files -_-

    So that's a fun starting point.

    0

