For some reason, I've been really into One Must Fall 2097 lately.

One of the best games Epic ever published, it was one of those '90s games that just had a really, really good singleplayer mode that was super replayable. It's the sort of game that fans never really successfully revived, and we still don't have much in the way of footage or code from the cancelled One Must Fall: Battlegrounds.

So anyway, I've been smashing through OMF again. I'm still struggling to find that sweet spot between game speed and clock cycles, because OMF can get wildly out of control on modern systems. You can also run the game at what seems like a nice speed, but then you won't be able to do a lot of the scrap or destruction moves. It's a bit weird.

Another thing that I've been enjoying just as a downtime, shut-my-brain-off entertainment, is Slay the Spire. I'm nowhere near towards "finishing" the game - one mate of mine said he wouldn't consider the game finished until passing Ascension 20. I've reached the heart a couple of times on the Switch, but that hasn't carried over to the PC where I've been playing it through Game Pass.

So I've just been casually working my way through, swearing at the screen any time Snecko pops up, and just enjoying Slay while waiting in queues for other games. It's entertaining like that, and when it hits mobiles and tablets, I'll probably pick it up all over again.

Beyond that, I'm also keen to check out some Wingspan, with a demo for the digital version hitting Steam this week. There's also a cool social deduction/lying simulator game that's meant for streaming, which could be fun.

What are you playing this weekend?