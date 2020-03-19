A LEGO Sound Blaster Wouldn't Be As Hard To Install

The 12 Best Games On PC

If LEGO can make money off our nostalgia for the old days of toys and movies, then surely it’s not too big a leap to start milking our feelings for old video game hardware as well.

This LEGO Ideas campaign, by British artist Bhaal_Spawn, wants to recreate in brick form perhaps the most iconic piece of PC tech from the 1990s (at least this side of a CD-ROM drive and Thrustmaster): Creative Labs’ Sound Blaster Pro 2 sound card.

I have nothing but terrible memories of sound cards, the joy of hearing my favourite games actually speak and play non-stop bangers to me undone quickly by how much of a pain in the arse they were to configure on a game-by-game basis.

Modern PC gaming is better without them (unless you’re a very serious audiophile), but maybe modern LEGO would be better with them. Especially if this is successful and we get a CD-ROM drive and Thrustmaster next.

