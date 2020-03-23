How To Get Foreign Fruit In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

You start Animal Crossing: New Horizons with one type of fruit — peaches, pears, apples, oranges or cherries — but if you want to fill up your Nook Miles, you'll need every fruit. Here's how.

There are several ways to gain new fruits in the game, including visiting friends, travelling to Mystery Islands or receiving them as surprise gifts.

In your first few days of playing, you'll likely receive a basket of one foreign fruit. (I received pears.)

While you can cash them in immediately for 500 bells (your own fruit is only worth 100 bells), the better option is to plant these fruits once you acquire a shovel. You don't need to water them, and after four to six days, these planted trees will flower with their own fruit.

Having five to ten foreign trees on your island can be a massive cash grab when it comes time to harvest them. Each tree can grow three fruit at a time, meaning a bounty of 1,500 bells every four to six days per foreign tree planted.

Visit your friends

Yesterday, 18 of my friends were online and playing Animal Crossing. If you've got a friend with a Switch, it's likely they're going on their own island adventure.

Check to see what fruits they have — when you visit other islands, you can raid their trees for any foreign fruit and take it home with you to plant. Common courtesy dictates that you should bring your own fruit to share your friend while you're there.

There's a one in five chance of receiving each fruit, so it's unlikely you'll have the same fruit as all your mates. If it is the case, fear not — there are other ways of obtaining foreign fruit.

Twitter is a wonderful place to make new friends, and the community is consistently wholesome and helpful. If you're looking for a particular kind of fruit, reach out online with the #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons or #ACNH hashtags.

Failing that, save up your Nook Miles for a Mystery Island adventure.

Raid Mystery Islands

Mystery Islands can be accessed via a Nook Miles Ticket. They are randomly generated plots of land filled with fruits, bugs and fish, and it's here that you might be able to grab a handful of foreign fruits if you're lucky.

In addition to coconuts, which appear to be found exclusively on Mystery Islands, players have a chance of finding foreign fruits on these islands. You can take anything from the islands home with you, so you can grab a basket of fruit while you explore.

It's easy to collect all five fruits this way and you'll even earn some whopping Nook Miles along the way. Happy foraging!

