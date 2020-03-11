The Command & Conquer Remastered Collection Looks Great

There's no Red Alert 2, but knowing that people will be digging through C&C, Tiberian Sun, the expansions, and even the ability to play missions from the console versions of the game, is a little heartwarming.

EA lifted the official release date on the Command & Conquer Remaster this morning with a decent three-plus minute trailer. It's a solid recap of all the work that Petroglyph and Lemon Sky Studios has done, from touchups on the UI, multiplayer lobbies, an expanded jukebox music player, observer modes, unit queuing, improved textures, sharpened cinematics, and more.

Some of those features, of course, have been part and parcel of OpenRA for ages. But the graphical overhaul looks really well done, offering clarity without sacrificing the original feel of the C&C games. There's a range of accessibility options and plenty of scope for rebinding keys; everything's been really well thought out.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection will launch internationally on June 5, just before E3 2020 is scheduled to kick off. If that's still happening.