Control Is Getting Some Cool New Abilities

Grow my little rock friends, grow!

Control is full of fun paranormal powers you can use to manipulate its world. The Foundation downloadable expansion coming to PS4 and PC on March 26 adds a few more. One of them is called Shape and it lets you sprout giant barnacles to create platforms you can hop on to reach new areas.

It’s both a key to exploring the DLC’s new underground location and makes for a deadly tool that can be used to spring traps on unsuspecting Hiss. I only wish it wasn’t bound to the same key as the Launch ability so I could dual-wield both telekinetic abilities at the same time.

The new power is one possible new upgrade. Another lets you demolish certain rock formations blocking your path. The game makes you choose between them and in my opinion you hit’s gotta be the barnacle miracle growth.

Control is also getting a free update on Thursday on all platforms that adds a new shield dash ability even for people who don’t buy the DLC (including those on Xbox One who won’t get it until June 25).Instead of just summoning a wall of rocks for protection, you can also use that wall to ram into your foes. If you’re really quick you can even combine it with levitation to smash into airborne enemies as well.

The free update also finally brings some much needed quality-of-life improvements to the game. Chief among them is a clearer map that does a better job of distinguishing floors and highlighting the one you’re on. It significantly cuts down on the amount of time you spend getting lost while backtracking. The update also adds an option for spending the Essence resource on re-specing parts of your upgrade tree to make it easier to customise a build around the powers you actually use a lot.

Perhaps most important of all, though, the update adds a zoom option for reading through all the secret documents you’ve collected, because no modern gaming patch is complete without buffs to text size. If you’ve been putting off diving down Control’s lore rabbit hole, it’s about to get a lot easier. I’d still prefer an in-game magnifying glass, but I’ll take what I can get.

With all the lockdowns and closures, it's hard to buy a coffee for $3 these days. So you might as well grab some remakes of the most wholesome PC games from the last two decades.
When Mark Cerny mentioned the top 100 games being tested on the PlayStation 5, it created an immediate sense of confusion. The chief architect had just mentioned legacy PS4 and PS4 Pro modes inside the next generation console, and despite the thousands of games available on Xbox One, here Cerny was talking about "almost all" of the top 100 PS4 titles. So Sony has tried to stem some of the disappointment from that, issuing an update to a blog post clarifying that "we believe that the overwhelming majority" of the PS4's catalogue "will be playable" on the PS5.

