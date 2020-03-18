The Best Co-op Games For Chilling With Friends

Curry I Ate In Japan, Ranked

Get Doom Eternal And Animal Crossing: New Horizons For $49

GameStop Cancels Midnight Release Events For Animal Crossing And Doom

Screenshot: Nintendo (Kotaku)

GameStop will be cancelling midnight release events, like those for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal, for the foreseeable future and shutting down demo stations in their stores, according to an internal memo sent to employees this morning and obtained by Kotaku.

“Until further notice, late night launch events are suspended,” the memo reads. “To maintain the health and safety of our guests and associates, it is best that we avoid situations where large numbers of guests are gathered indoors or standing in line.”

Kotaku spoke with several current GameStop employees yesterday about their concerns for the company’s policies regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition to a lack of cleaning supplies to keep stores sanitised, employees were also worried about corporate’s inaction on upcoming midnight releases, which would have gathered dozens of customers together into thousands of the retail chain’s densely-packed, narrow stores.

GameStop have also asked stores to shut down demo stations, implemented a twice-hourly hand-washing mandate, and instruct associates on ways to clean the Verifone payment terminals.

That said, employees told Kotaku yesterday that necessary sanitation supplies are still not being provided through the company’s normal supply chain, despite front-facing messaging telling customers otherwise. Employees have been asked to source cleaning products locally, which is often easier said than done thanks to the current increased demand for, and hoarding of, items like hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, and toilet paper.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au carmack id-software quake-2 tribute-thursday

The Quake 2 Campaign Was Seriously Underrated

The absence of a proper single-player campaign, if not a story, in Star Wars: Battlefront was making me nostalgic. After all, the Star Wars shooter games had great single-player levels -- and arguably decent stories, too. So I decided to return to something that was even more classic than the Star Wars games -- and had a single-player campaign that was just as much fun to run through.
breath-of-the-wild editors-picks legend-of-zelda zelda

The Worst Mission In The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

After dozens of wonderful hours playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, I finally came across a bad mission. It's bad enough to serve as a point of reference for just how good the rest of the game is. It sticks out like a sore thumb on an otherwise beautifully manicured hand.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles