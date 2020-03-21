GameStop Shuts Down Stores In California

Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images

GameStop is shutting down its stores in California, Kotaku has learned. This news comes one day after the struggling retailer told all of its U.S. employees to ignore state lockdown measures in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, insisting that it was an “essential retail” business.

The video game retailer has come under fire in recent days for its handling of the pandemic, as it has been slow to enforce recommended social distancing practices and unable to provide proper cleaning supplies to employees.