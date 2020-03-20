Animal Crossing: New Horizons: The Kotaku Review

PlayStation 5 Versus Xbox Series X: The Tech Specs

If You're Going To Buy A PC, Do It Now

GameStop: We Can Stay Open During Lockdowns Because We're 'Essential Retail'

The U.S. video game retail chain GameStop told all of its stores on March 20 to stay open even in the event of state lockdowns to protect against covid-19, emphasising it is “essential retail” alongside groceries and pharmacies and should therefore be exempt from quarantine laws.

“Due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers’ experience in working from home, we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time,” the retailer said in a memo to staff this afternoon, obtained by Kotaku.

The memo encouraged store workers to tell law enforcement to call GameStop’s corporate headquarters if they had a problem with this policy.

Meanwhile, GameStop employees all across the United States have feared for their safety in the wake of the company’s misguided responses to the covid-19 crisis. “Been with company almost a decade,” one told Kotaku, “this is indefensible.”

GameStop Cancels Midnight Release Events For Animal Crossing And Doom

GameStop will be cancelling midnight release events, like those for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal, for the foreseeable future and shutting down demo stations in their stores, according to an internal memo sent to employees this morning and obtained by Kotaku.

Read more

Comments

  • Weresmurf @weresmurf

    Oh sure, food, water, clothing, shelter, oxygen.... and being ripped off by unfair trade-in prices. All the five... six essentials of life!

    0
  • Weresmurf @weresmurf

    This just confirms that not only do Gamestop not care about their staffs mental health, they don't care about their physical health either, nor do they care about that of their customers either. Fuck this company, I hope they get run into the ground, I hope all their employees are safe, but I hope their entire board catches this disease and gets a dose of reality.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests affiliate editors-picks feature nintendo-switch switch the-bests

The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

You just bought a Nintendo Switch, or maybe a Switch Lite. Now it’s time to figure out what games you want to play. We’ve got you covered.
au doom feature

Why I Regret Beating Doom's Ultra-Nightmare Mode

I'm penning this after defeating the Ultra-Nightmare difficulty of Doom (2016) and I've never felt more disappointed with myself as a person. This is not how I pictured this moment, and God knows I've been imagining it for days. In the original vision, my shirt is inexplicably off. I rise from the La-Z-Boy, my arms are outstretched wide to the heavens, like a diver leaving the blocks. Somebody has released doves.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles