GameStop: We Can Stay Open During Lockdowns Because We're 'Essential Retail'

The U.S. video game retail chain GameStop told all of its stores on March 20 to stay open even in the event of state lockdowns to protect against covid-19, emphasising it is “essential retail” alongside groceries and pharmacies and should therefore be exempt from quarantine laws.

“Due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers’ experience in working from home, we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time,” the retailer said in a memo to staff this afternoon, obtained by Kotaku.

The memo encouraged store workers to tell law enforcement to call GameStop’s corporate headquarters if they had a problem with this policy.

Meanwhile, GameStop employees all across the United States have feared for their safety in the wake of the company’s misguided responses to the covid-19 crisis. “Been with company almost a decade,” one told Kotaku, “this is indefensible.”