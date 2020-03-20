How's It Going?: Music Edition

Good morning! Welcome back to our daily thread, which is hopefully more comforting/less maddening than staring at your Facebook feed.
With the bar under my house closed, it’s really quiet in my apartment. I’ve taken to playing some music while I sleep, mostly classical. Why does Spotify have so many classical playlists for babies? Is it weird for an adult to listen to the “Classical for Babies” playlist? I was also feeling pretty freaked out yesterday and tried to have a solo dance party to The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles),” but I immediately remembered I hate to dance and just sort of stood in the middle of my apartment nodding at my phone.
Speaking of The Proclaimers, here’s a moment of Zen for you:
Are you listening to anything good? How’s it going?
