PlayStation 5 Versus Xbox Series X: The Tech Specs

If You're Going To Buy A PC, Do It Now

Sony's PlayStation 5: Price, Release Date, Specs And All The Custom Tech

How's It Going?: Music Edition

The Proclaimers (Screenshot: YouTube)

Good morning! Welcome back to our daily thread, which is hopefully more comforting/less maddening than staring at your Facebook feed.

With the bar under my house closed, it’s really quiet in my apartment. I’ve taken to playing some music while I sleep, mostly classical. Why does Spotify have so many classical playlists for babies? Is it weird for an adult to listen to the “Classical for Babies” playlist? I was also feeling pretty freaked out yesterday and tried to have a solo dance party to The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles),” but I immediately remembered I hate to dance and just sort of stood in the middle of my apartment nodding at my phone.

Speaking of The Proclaimers, here’s a moment of Zen for you:

Are you listening to anything good? How’s it going?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests affiliate editors-picks feature nintendo-switch switch the-bests

The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

You just bought a Nintendo Switch, or maybe a Switch Lite. Now it’s time to figure out what games you want to play. We’ve got you covered.
au doom feature

Why I Regret Beating Doom's Ultra-Nightmare Mode

I'm penning this after defeating the Ultra-Nightmare difficulty of Doom (2016) and I've never felt more disappointed with myself as a person. This is not how I pictured this moment, and God knows I've been imagining it for days. In the original vision, my shirt is inexplicably off. I rise from the La-Z-Boy, my arms are outstretched wide to the heavens, like a diver leaving the blocks. Somebody has released doves.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles