James Wan Is Developing A New Monster Movie For Universal

James Wan at SXSW in 2019. (Photo: Daniel Boczarski, Getty Images)

Universal is never going to stop dreaming of monsters.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, superstar horror/Aquaman director and producer is teaming up with Universal Pictures to make a... wait for it... monster movie!

Yes, even though Universal’s dreams of a shared monster movie universe are pretty much entirely dead, they still own the cinematic rights to some of cinema’s greatest monstrosities, and they’re determined to do something with them, especially as their recent The Invisible Man reboot was pretty good and pretty popular.

Wan’s production company, Atomic Monster, will handle the movie in conjunction with Universal, with Robbie Thompson (Supernatural) writing the script. And while Wan is heavily involved, he’s not actually directing the project himself. He’ll be taking a production role instead.

According to THR, the movie will have “shades of Disturbia”, focusing on “a group of teens who discover that a neighbour is building a monster in the basement.” Which is undoubtedly going to go really well for everyone. So, like, is this a Frankenstein movie or what?

No release date as of yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

