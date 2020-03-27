Everything JB Hi-Fi Is Doing To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Image: Getty Images

The coronavirus has completely upended daily life and how we do business. As the global pandemic worsens, stores have resorted to increasingly extreme measures to prevent the spread while continuing to trade. Here's what one of Australia's most popular gaming retailers is doing.

Earlier this morning JB Hi-Fi sent an email to their customer newsletter, updating everyone on the various measures to keep stores open under the current conditions. Some of these have already been implemented, but the company added that some "extra steps" for staff and customers.

Already implemented measures included a cap on 100 people in any store, including staff. Cash payments have been temporarily stopped, and extra measures have been put in place for deliveries, including social distancing training for drivers and a no-touch delivery system.

In line with the most current Government recommendations our stores remain open and we have taken a number of extra steps to help keep our customers and team safe. These include: Store cleaning and hygiene We have reduced our normal opening hours by one hour to facilitate extra cleaning at the beginning of each day. We have expanded our cleaning routines across our stores, including increased cleaning throughout the day. Our teams have had additional training on maintaining good hygiene practices. Store capacity management and queue management We are limiting the number of people (customers and team members) allowed in each store at any given time to take account of Government recommendations on social distancing. We have also introduced guidelines within the store checkout lanes highlighting appropriate social distancing of 1.5 metres between customers. Cashless payment We have temporarily stopped accepting cash payments. Payment via debit, credit or approved finance cards, as well as JB gift cards is now the only way to make payment in our stores. Click & collect options We have implemented social distancing practices for click and collect orders to allow you to sign for your order using your own pen or have a staff member sign on your behalf. Safe delivery practices We have implemented new guidelines and delivery options so we can continue to safely deliver your products. These include increased hygiene standards, exercising social distancing during deliveries and no-touch delivery options. Online shopping Of course you can continue to shop at jbhifi.com.au and use the convenience of our various delivery and click and collect options.

The measures from JB are similar to what EB Games has implemented earlier this week, banning cash payments and providing additional training for staff. EB Games didn't implement in-store lanes or guidelines advising of 1.5 metre distancing, but the company's Reboot service program, cash payments and trade-ins have been suspended.