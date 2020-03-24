Man Makes Godzilla Themed Armour Costume

Sony Slowing Game Download Speeds In Europe To Help With 'Internet Stability'

Photo: Salvador Hernandez, Facebook

Earlier this month, Mexico City-based cosplayer Salvador Hernandez unveiled his kaiju armour costume. It’s fantastic.

The original kaiju armour design was created by artist Bat Zemo. Hernandez, who’s only been crafted costumes for about two years, used that for the basis of his outfit.

“From there I took the design for my Godzilla armour [and] even contacted them to inform them that I would make a cosplay of one of their models and apparently they also liked the result,” Hernandez wrote on Facebook.

Bat Zemo was impressed.

No wonder because the costume sure turned out great!

Posted by Salvador Hernandez on Saturday, 7 March 2020

Posted by Salvador Hernandez on Sunday, 15 March 2020

The Man in Destruction Armor.

Posted by BAT ZEMO on Monday, 9 March 2020

Posted by Salvador Hernandez on Sunday, 15 March 2020

Santo de Bronce Caballlero de Godzilla

Posted by Salvador Hernandez on Saturday, 14 March 2020

*bravo*

