Man Makes Godzilla Themed Armour Costume

Earlier this month, Mexico City-based cosplayer Salvador Hernandez unveiled his kaiju armour costume. It’s fantastic.
The original kaiju armour design was created by artist Bat Zemo. Hernandez, who’s only been crafted costumes for about two years, used that for the basis of his outfit.
“From there I took the design for my Godzilla armour [and] even contacted them to inform them that I would make a cosplay of one of their models and apparently they also liked the result,” Hernandez wrote on Facebook.
Bat Zemo was impressed.
This is my pride That a man likes it And created GodzArmour Came up with diligence Until the very end, it's very cool / Thank you sir
FB: Salvador Hanandez
IG : SUAST_COSPLAY#GODzArmour #BATZEMO #GODZILLA pic.twitter.com/FOWoR6h2EQ
— BAT ZEMO (@ZemoBat) March 16, 2020
No wonder because the costume sure turned out great!
Posted by Salvador Hernandez on Saturday, 7 March 2020
Posted by Salvador Hernandez on Sunday, 15 March 2020
The Man in Destruction Armor.
Posted by BAT ZEMO on Monday, 9 March 2020
Posted by Salvador Hernandez on Sunday, 15 March 2020
Santo de Bronce Caballlero de Godzilla
Posted by Salvador Hernandez on Saturday, 14 March 2020
*bravo*
