Nier Replicant Is Being "Upgraded" For PS4, Xbox One And PC

Square Enix announced earlier today that an upgraded version of Nier Replicant is heading to Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

This year marks the 10 year anniversary of the action RPG and during a live stream celebrating this milestone, it was announced that developer Toylogic will help bring the game to modern systems and PC. Platinum Games will not be directly involved.

#NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., an upgraded version of the original, is now in development for #PS4, #Xbox One and #Steam! Enter an apocalyptic world as you play as a brother on a quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease in this unique action RPG. pic.twitter.com/aKkebNjfI3 — NieR Series (@NieRGame) March 29, 2020

This new, updated version of Nier Replicant will include new music, remakes of old songs and some other new characters. Square Enix didn’t say when to expect this new version of the game or all the new changes and improvements, though I expect we will learn more over the coming months.

Another Nier game was announced earlier today, alongside the news of Replicant. Nier Reincarnation is coming to mobile devices and will also be an RPG of some kind, though Square Enix gave us even less info about this game. A short teaser was released and it was announced that the game is being developed by Applibot.

No release date was given for Reincarnation either.