Physical Copies Of Final Fantasy VII Remake May Be Delayed Due To Pandemic

The current covid-19 pandemic has left many things uncertain. As businesses struggle to adjust to the situation, video game publishers are preparing players for unexpected disruptions to their gaming plans. Square-Enix is now cautioning players that while the Final Fantasy VII Remake will release as planned, physical copies might not reach everyone who ordered them.

In a statement on Twitter today, the official Final Fantasy VII Remake account informed players of the possibility that physical copies won’t reach players in time for launch. The release date is still slated for April 10, which means that digital purchases will still release. Players looking to hold a disc in their hand or place a new Cloud Strife statue on their mantel will probably need to wait.

“The worldwide release of Final Fantasy VII Remake on April 10th will go ahead,” the account said. “However, with the unforeseeable changes in the distribution and re retail landscape which varies across countries, it is increasingly likely that some of you will not get hold of your copy of the game on the release date.”

This shouldn’t strike folks as too much of a surprise. The covid-19 outbreak is affecting countries worldwide and many cities are adopting strict social distancing and quarantine measures. Amazon told vendors yesterday that they would only accept shipments of household and medical supplies in their warehouses until April 5. An update from Square-Enix will be posted to Twitter on April 20.It remains to be seen what other actions, if any, Square-Enix or other companies affected by the outbreak will take but for the moment digital purchases might be the way to go for anyone who is able.