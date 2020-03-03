Granblue Fantasy Versus: The Kotaku Review

Rise Of Skywalker Is Slightly Improved As A 16-Bit Side-Scroller

This fantastic, 10-minute video by Mr Sunday Movies takes the end of Rise of Skywalker and turns it into something that looks like it came from Lucasarts’ Super Star Wars series on the SNES.

I dig it! The whole thing works much better if you imagine it’s the plotline to some 90s expanded universe baloney than, you know, the canon ending of a 40-year movie saga.

The Mode 7 starfighter stuff is also a very nice touch.

