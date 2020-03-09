The Saddest Possible Game Hits The Switch This Week

Tips For Playing The Division 2 [Updated]

Image: A Street Cat's Tale

If you're the kind of person who loves small animals but also cannot bear to think about what their lives are like once you shut the door, then A Street Cat's Tale is probably not for you. Unless you like crying a lot.

Launching on the Switch this week, A Street Cat's Tale is a story about a kitten forcibly separated from its mother. You're left on the street to fend for yourself, and you have to scour the town for food to survive. The game was the Best Indie winner of Unity's Korea Awards last year,

"It’s inevitable that most cats living on the streets will starve," the game's description on Steam says, incredibly depressingly. The fact that the first review says "if you have any sort of emotions, you'll cry," is a pretty good indication to get the tissue box ready.

There's 11 possible endings depending on your relationship with different NPCs around the town. You can talk to other animals and animals on the street as well.

A Street Cat's Tale hits the eShop later this week, but it's also available for $4.50 on Steam right now. 10% percent of the game's proceeds are donated to animal shelters, which is a nice touch. It's on phones too, if you don't mind tearing up on the bus or train.

