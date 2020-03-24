Tips For Playing Doom: Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx: The Kotaku Review

How To Start Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Adventure

The Snakes Of New York

Simon Tosovsky is an illustrator and concept artist based in Denmark.

You can see more of Simon’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

affiliate au deals fanatical

Here's Some DOS Classics For $3

With all the lockdowns and closures, it's hard to buy a coffee for $3 these days. So you might as well grab some remakes of the most wholesome PC games from the last two decades.
au backwards-compatibility playstation-5 ps5 sony

Sony Clarifies PS5 Backwards Compatibility, Says 'We Believe' Most PS4 Games 'Will Be Playable'

When Mark Cerny mentioned the top 100 games being tested on the PlayStation 5, it created an immediate sense of confusion. The chief architect had just mentioned legacy PS4 and PS4 Pro modes inside the next generation console, and despite the thousands of games available on Xbox One, here Cerny was talking about "almost all" of the top 100 PS4 titles. So Sony has tried to stem some of the disappointment from that, issuing an update to a blog post clarifying that "we believe that the overwhelming majority" of the PS4's catalogue "will be playable" on the PS5.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles