Why I Regret Beating Doom's Ultra-Nightmare Mode

All The Announcements From Today's Nintendo Indie Direct

The Best Co-op Games For Chilling With Friends

Why I Regret Beating Doom's Ultra-Nightmare Mode

I'm penning this after defeating the Ultra-Nightmare difficulty of Doom (2016) and I've never felt more disappointed with myself as a person.

This is not how I pictured this moment, and God knows I've been imagining it for days. In the original vision, my shirt is inexplicably off. I rise from the La-Z-Boy, my arms are outstretched wide to the heavens, like a diver leaving the blocks. Somebody has released doves.

Actually, I look more like Andy Dufresne, laughing in a torrential thunderstorm, having finally escaped Shawshank prison through a river of shit.

You know what? I'm getting ahead of myself here. Before we discuss the destination, let's rewind and map out the journey for you.

Ultra-Nightmare is the mode that Bethesda insists none of its internal testers can beat. If you die while playing it, that's game Hendrix. Your save file gets deleted, you cry. Maybe you punch a few holes in your living room wall or spit at the TV. To each their own. Everybody has their coping mechanisms.

If you fancy a go of Ultra-Nightmare, you'll be issued a warning fitting of Dante's Inferno. A dialogue pops up and asks: “Are you willing to put yourself through this?”

Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.

If you're intelligent, you click no. If you're a completionist, you'll click 'yes', earn the cheevo / trophy that pops when you finish the very first level, and then you stop there.

Why the hell wouldn't you? Ultra-Nightmare is such an Everest challenge, it awards no accolade when you beat it. (Bethesda didn't want to risk pissing off the cheevo whores by asking them to do the nearly-unachievable.)

Ultra-Nightmare is fucking ridiculous, is what I'm trying to get across here. That said, I had a few personal reasons for attempting it. Firstly, I've always loved challenging games. I relish anything made by Miyazaki. The Trials series held me in thrall until Serrels ruined my best run by hitting reset. I almost always gravitate towards the hardest difficulty option when starting any new game.

It's a sickness I have. Pure masochism. Undiagnosed OCD. Nothing to be envied.

Secondly – and this is the most important reason of all – whoever coded this game monumentally pissed me off. During an early, relatively half-arsed attempt, I reached mission 3 of 13, then lost 1hr 23 mins worth of progress to the following bug.

The f-word is rarely shrieked as loudly as it was that day, my friends. I may have dislocated my larynx.

Unfortunately, I cannot stand unfairness. Falling through that floor lit a fire in me. Never underestimate the power of pure, unadulterated spite.

In some ways, I'm glad that I took one last shot at it, because there were lessons to be learned as a critic. At a much higher difficulty (my original playthrough was on Ultra-Violence) I found a greater appreciation of ID's craftsmanship. The individual risk-reward of each weapon becomes much more pronounced, and the skill-based progression system that steadily unlocks and improves “Doomguy's” abilities feels extra addictive. Overall, there's a sublime “bullet ballet” to learn if you're open to it, and not coasting through on “Hurt Me Plenty”.

Other things I wouldn't have appreciated on default difficulty: the nefarious AI of the imps. Forget every other juggernaut in the game; they're ponderous idiots built to run rings around. Your common, garden-variety imp is the real bane of your existence, and the rat-bastards are absolutely everywhere. They're literally coming out of the goddamned walls.

A direct hit from one of their fireballs will chew through half your life. Two-strikes, you're out. It's not ideal then that they run in packs and fling their shit at you like an MLB power pitcher. Typically, you will be peppered from some unimaginable angle, because the imp has xenomorph-scrambled up a wall . Or maybe they'll just lob one right into you from a completely unseen position half a postcode away.

I cannot explain this devilry.

Forget camping and waiting for an imp to wander into your killzone, too. These nasty buggers can unload fireballs in your face at a sprint while rounding a corner. If you're more of a run-and-gunner, they'll lead their shots into you with precog precision.

I actually have footage of one running away from me, flinging no-looker fireballs over its shoulder with absolute exactness like he's the fucking Andre Agassi of the afterlife.

If you're the AI coder responsible for imps, I have the weird urge to simultaneously praise and strangle you, you magnificent bastard.

With base enemies this lethal, clearly none of the many, many kill-rooms in Doom are a cakewalk. And I had way too many close calls. Sheer dumb luck saved my arse more than a dozen times. For example...

This shitshow is probably the luckiest thing that will ever happen to me in this life, and possibly my next three existences. We're almost exactly halfway through the game, and I've just had a brain fart as to how many Hell Barons spawn in this area. If you're unarmoured, these behemoths will easily kill you in one shot. Note my lack of armour.

As my death charges towards me, completely unnoticed, the Baron overshoots his death-leap due to the stairs I'm on. To be perfectly honest, my butt cheeks haven't unclenched. It's been almost a week now. My stomach hurts.

You're never truly safe in Doom, but the deeper you get into Ultra-Nightmare, the more insurance you can buy yourself. ID aren’t complete sadists when it comes to rune challenges; dying in an attempt to unlock powerful perks is still okay. Once you find and earn runes like Saving Throw (survive one deathblow per level, but get put at 5/100 health) and Rich Get Richer (infinite ammo if you're above a certain armour stat) both make the going easier. Sadly, they appear very late in the proceedings.

I should also point out that my run isn't the world first, nor was it done in one sitting. I'm a married man with two young sons – me finding an uninterrupted eight-hour block of time to shoot demons is about as likely as me finding ugg boots made from the Golden fleece. Shit just isn't going to happen.

What you won't see in the videos are some shrewd edits that chop out where I've paused to go have dinner or pick up my kids from school. It also made sense to cut out the moments where I had to stop and study footage from my previous run to get a heads up on what's coming next, and where the life-saving ammo and health is. Everything was in stages. Stages within stages, even.

You also won't see the moment where I had to pause the game, mid-firefight, because my three year old, Ben, had an accident in his pants. Toilet-training is his own personal Ultra-Nightmare challenge at the moment, you see. Unpausing the game (after the clean up) really dropped me in the shit; the sudden spatial unawareness nearly cost me everything.

I have so much more respect now for people who speedrun these games in one sitting. As I type this, I can see that some YouTuber has glitch-run his original time down to a mere 1hr and change. A younger, more job-less and fatherless me might have done this all as one smooth take, and not a stitch together, but those days are behind me. I have responsibilities.

Which, unfortunately, brings me to why this was such a hollow victory. Rewatching the videos today, I don't see somebody having fun and pushing themselves to the limit. I see a father neglecting his family. Ignoring his children, unfairly asking his partner to pick up the slack, and for no good reason at all.

The final boss battle in particular will stay in my memory for a very long time to come.

Picture this: I'm in my menus, gearing up for the absolute final battle when I hear a small knock on the door of my “gaming room”. There's a note sticky-taped to said door, it's a Do Not Disturb message as ominous as the one I clicked through to get here, all those many days ago..

I snap at whoever is out there to enter. It's unbelievable to me that the sign hasn't done its job. I mean – holy fucking shit – if that noise had have happened during this ultimate battle to come, and had distracted me into death, I would have been absolutely ropeable.

My six-year old, Luke, peers in. He's been happily playing Lego in the rumpus room next door. My wife has stepped out to go shopping with Ben. She mentioned where she was going, and why, but I didn't retain this non-Doom information. If I had to put money on it: to source some new, browner underpants.

I impatiently ask Luke what he wants. The lecture of “you need to respect Daddy's sign” is all cued up in the back of my throat, regardless of his reply.

“Can I please go downstairs, Dad?”

I ask why, but I already know what the answer is. Grandma is down there. He, being as games-obsessed as I am, will want to go hound her for her iPad and the Angry Birds it offers.

His bottom lip quivers. “Because I feel more welcome down there.”

...

It's a BFG round to the chest. I'm fucking levelled.

Out the mouth of babes...

I scoop my boy up and give him a big hug. The game stays paused. The controller gets stashed. We go outside and spend the rest of the afternoon eating Pizza shapes and jumping on the trampoline.

The next day, I vaguely remember that the PS4 is still on. My boys are at school and it's 11 am when I pick up that Dualshock. Though there's adrenaline to be felt in the final battle, I also feel a weird detachment to it all.

Spiderdemon dies without much fuss (mostly because I had rigorously prepared for him the day before). End credits roll. I switch off the capture device. My thumb instinctively snaps out to the Share button to take one last screen of the completed save file.

I couldn't tell you why though. Nothing of merit was achieved here. Quite the opposite.

The only real thing worth sharing from all of this is a cautionary tale for the rest of you. Never forget that video gaming is basically an episode of Whose Line is It Anyway. Everything's made up, and the points don't matter.

Your loved ones deserve the best version of you. Shoot for that.

This story was originally published in 2016 and has been republished to coincide with the launch of DOOM Eternal this week.

Comments

  • heywes Guest

    Fuck man, right in the feels with that one.

    Thats going to hurt for a long time.

    8
  • zico @zico

    "You need to respect daddy's sign"
    ...
    Lol srsly

    0
    • bsetxoxo @bsetxoxo

      Honestly, kinda fair - teaching kids at an early age about privacy and personal boundaries. Unless you want your kid to grow up thinking its chill to just move around everywhere as if they own the place?

      4
      • zico @zico

        Fair call. The sign just seems one step away from a passive aggressive post it note.

        0
      • zico @zico

        Ok, this was actually 'jump on the computer worthy' to think about and reply.
        Growing up, we never had boundaries inside the house. My parents were always accessable at home. Fuck the game. It can be paused (excluding 'Souls games :( -had that backfire on me already ), turned off or resumed at a time when your kids are doing something else/sleeping. Perhaps my initial reaction was wrong, but it was the first thing that jumped out at me when reading the article. I'm a parent - which doesn't make my view right, and it's a tough gig at the worst of times, but you've gotta reassess the things that are important (which is what this writer seems to be implying by the final paragraph of the article).
        Ultimately, all I can imagine is walking past Dad's 'Do not disturb' sign as young Jimmy thinking "wow, wonder what's so important that my father needs to put a sign up for?".
        Oh, and yeah it should be chill for them to move everywhere inside the house. It's their home.

        0
        • bsetxoxo @bsetxoxo

          I meant by teaching them to respect physical privacy you treat them to respect all peoples physical privacy. In their own home yeah its cool but some people take what they learn at home and apply it everywhere else (who knew?) - everyone has different things they find valuable to teach their child/others - so there really isn't a right or wrong. Nobody has the exact same set of morals and values.

          2
          • zico @zico

            Agreed

            0
            • Robert Paulson Guest

              Did you two people just have a mature conversation on the internet? I didn't know that was even legal these days.

              7
    • derrick @derrick

      yeah, im pretty sure no decent parent wants their single digit age kids sitting down and watching some doom

      1
      • zico @zico

        My daughter sits on my knee watching Bojack Horseman. Results pending

        3
        • [Razor] @john_stalvern

          I suspect you will instill upon your daughter good taste!

          1
          • Keifer Guest

            Hell, I was in the single digits when I watched my dad play Quake 2. XD

            0
            • Alex Helms Guest

              I'm kind of results pending. I normally don't play DooM on the xbox which is where the kids are anyways but i believe in chance. The second my kids starts to act violently or do anything like that I'll reassess but right now i got toddlers that aren't even speaking yet and the few times he has watched me play he's watched a bit and then just gone and done something else. Usually, ill end up pausing the game and end up acting like a zombie with my hands out and just chase him for a good hour. Wears him down for bed so I can truly play :P. I'm on nightmare right now and holy hell....i can barely make it past those missions. Screw Ultra.

              0
      • Rafael Guest

        My first video game ever was Doom, in 1993, on my fathers PC. I was 5 years old. He would let me play while he worked in his office. HE then bought me Doom 64 a few years later with the N64. IF you think a parent is bad because they let their children play video games and watch movies you're an idiot. You're not shooting up schools or humans for that matter, you're shooting monsters from Hell. I had (still have) a facination with cool looking monsters and horror movies as a child, so he let me play because he knew I would love it. I own my own business now WITH my father and my mother owns her own physical therapy business. Obviously I turned out okay. Parents obsessing over what their kids play and watch is a new age thing. The only parents that did that back in the 90's were ones everyone considered overly strict.

        -1
      • Rafael Guest

        My first video game ever was Doom, in 1993, on my fathers PC. I was 5 years old. He would let me play while he worked in his office. HE then bought me Doom 64 a few years later with the N64. IF you think a parent is bad because they let their children play video games and watch movies you know nothing of parenting. You're not shooting up schools or humans for that matter, you're shooting monsters from Hell. I had (still have) a fascination with cool looking monsters and horror movies as a child, so he let me play because he knew I would love it. I own my own business now WITH my father and my mother owns her own physical therapy business. Obviously I turned out okay. Parents obsessing over what their kids play and watch is a new age thing. The only parents that did that back in the 90's were ones everyone considered overly strict.

        -1
  • darren @darren

    Reminds me of a funny thing my wife sent me last week.

    "Mommy, what does 'neglect' mean?"

    "Shhhhh, Daddy's playing his video games"

    Although I usually let him watch the tame games I play on Sat mornings, I found myself snapping at him after saying "Turn back into Link, Dad" for the 20th time in as many minutes.

    I think maybe he is old enough to have a try at Mario Kart. Maybe we'll do that this weekend. I'm not sure if I will watch or not. I find it pretty hard to watch unskilled people play.

    0
    • bsetxoxo @bsetxoxo

      Get used to it, that is your kid! They will want to share what excites them with you and you'll need provide them with encouragement, you jerk.

      Don't be a crap dad.

      1
      • darren @darren

        Hmmm, the editing of my previous comment failed.

        But yes, I am pretty excited to get him into games. Mario 3D world is probably going to be the go to game once he gets a bit better at Mario Kart. TBH, him repeating anything over and over 20 times bugs me but he is getting older and better.

        1
        • maneymon @maneymon

          ayy man, show your kid some classics while you're at it too, get him into a little bit of everything that nintendo and sonics got to give while they are still around...

          Last edited 08/06/16 10:21 pm
          0
  • puck @puck

    Great article, thanks.

    One correction though is that Doom was developed by id Software, not Machinegames. They did the Wolfenstein reboot.

    0
    • brancha @brancha

      Machinegames is credited in the credits for assisting them. Not sure how large a hand they had in campaign.

      0
      • Banderdash @banderdash

        I think they actually did the campaign (level/mission design/ story)...

        Certain Affinity - Multiplayer
        Machine Games - Campaign
        ID- tech

        0
        • puck @puck

          Do you have any more info on that? I'd really like to find out, because the campaign was very solid and it would make sense for Bethesda to bring Machinegames into it after they knocked it out of the park with Wolfenstein. But they're not listed as developers of the game, only id Software and Certain Affinity on the multiplayer.

          The only reference I could find to Machinegames is as a 'support team', here http://www.mobygames.com/game/windows/doom___/credits
          I'd think if they were responsible for the campaign then they would have received more credit for it.

          0
          • Banderdash @banderdash

            There's nothing specific.

            There's a bunch of conjecture... it was mentioned on one of the multiple podcasts I listen to (I think it might have been the Giant Beast Cast, but I'm not certain). There was also a thread on Reddit discussing how Machine Games staff are credited as Level Designers in the Doom credits.

            The narrative, as I understand it, is that development was rebooted a number of times. Including at one stage being a Call Of Duty clone. Given the success of Wolfenstien Bethesda kind of threw some Machine Games people at Doom to sort it out.

            I stress that this is all conjecture, and nothing has been released about who handled what in Dooms development.

            Last edited 08/06/16 5:10 pm
            1
  • fteve @fteve

    Man.. great article. As a dad of 2 (soon to be 3) this really hits home. I'll keep it in mind for No Man's Sky

    0
  • sunsoar @sunsoar77

    This is some great stuff. Funny, well paced and good story.

    More articles like this please.

    0
  • pointzeroone @pointzeroone

    Had something like this on the weekend, 3yr old was pestering me to do stuff with her while I was playing a game and she goes "It's ok you can play with me when you finish your game" to which I just paused the game and turned the ps4 off she was all "what you can pause it, yay!"

    1
  • brancha @brancha

    Awesome article. I myself have neglected parts of my life in pursuit of temporary obsession. This is a great lesson to learn.

    0
  • Troubletcat @troubletcat

    All I took away from this at the end was "Wh-what? Dualshock? You... you did this with a CONTROLLER?"

    You absolutely madman. You absolute fucking madman.

    14
    • WhitePointer @whitepointer

      If I were his son, I'd be ashamed. No wonder he wanted to go play with Grandma. She probably used keyboard and mouse.

      0
  • hoi_polloi @hoi_polloi

    The most important question, were the pizza shapes the'new improved' version?

    I don't have kids, but I feel bad enough playing while the wife is around.

    1
    • benredbeard @benredbeard

      You realize the "improved" version of said shapes, are only "improved" because they are more cost effective to make. Knowing this makes me sick stupid Arnotts.

      1
      • brancha @brancha

        The barbecue ones are in NO way improved taste wise. Just awful.

        0
        • benredbeard @benredbeard

          I know this, I cannot for the life of me understand why they can label the new product as more flavor when clearly they are just terrible. Someone should file a lawsuit against them.

          1
          • Zombie Jesus @zombiejesus

            Oh yes. "More flavour" is a god damn lie, these things have less flavour. I've tried both the pizza and nacho cheese ones because I forgot they'd changed them and threw a few in my shopping order. They're pitiful now. It's not even that the flavour changed (which it did) but that there's just so much less of it now.

            0
            • benredbeard @benredbeard

              I feel sorry for you having to unintentionally try the new flavors out, that must of been a real kick in the teeth.

              0
  • orgatyrant @orgatyrant

    As a father of 2, one of whom loves watching me play monsters (WoW), cars (Car Mechanic Simulator), and moobike (Hearthstone, oddly enough), I absolutely loved the resolution to the article. Fantastic writing. Will definitely be looking out for more of your work.

    1
  • cnut Guest

    loved ones deserve the best version of you. Shoot for that.

    Too late. My ex left me because I was addicted to games (and she didn't like them at all). Lost a good thing because of this exact story.

    Now I can't enjoy them at all anymore.

    0
    • benredbeard @benredbeard

      Well all I can say is that it probably wasn't meant to be, and there is high probability that the right one for you will just stumble upon you when you least expect it. Don't let past failures stop you from the things you enjoy mate.

      0
  • boyjames @boyjames

    That's a great article and you are absolutely right. I'm 1 trophy off the Dark Souls 3 platinum and my 3 and 5 year old absolutely come first every day of the week for this reason. Thanks for your honesty Adam!

    0
    • Tigerion @tigerion

      One of my favourite gaming memories is actually playing dark souls with my 18 month old.
      we spent the 20 minutes until dinner playing the the staircase near the giant black smith.
      Running up and down the stairs, knock knock, who's there on the walls, just being silly. Didn't see an enemy in the whole time we played.

      0
  • actionflash @actionflash

    Great article! I restrict all gaming (bar the odd game of Hearthstone) to when the kids are in bed or out of the house, because you just can't do both at the same time once they can move around!

    Although I am looking forward to picking up at Wii U at some point in the future and playing games together.

    0
  • Snacuum @snacuum

    Once again I'm a devils advocate. I don't have kids, but this kind of situation sure does scare my immature little mind. The idea that kids obviously come along and change everything about you is just frightening. Of course they deserve it, kids are the future and are a top priority, I just hope that this dad will forgive himself and allow himself to not view this time as a shameful part of his history. That he's allowed to be himself and not just 'Dad' and have things that matter to him very much that once in a while aren't his kids.

    Also the kid totally wasn't welcome, his Dad was in a separate room playing his own adult restricted games with a note on the door saying 'don't disturb'. I'm pretty sure once that kid is a teenager he'll very much cherish a space where his parents aren't welcome!

    0
  • wilbot @wilbot

    Hmm. So maybe I won't be starting Dark Souls after all. (Well I did start it but only got out of the asylum; I need to be in the right spot to play it. What's with no pausing!?) But yeah perhaps if a game demands so much of my attention, I can just give that attention to others.

    0
  • mikeockertz @mikeockertz

    Ugh, you play an FPS with a controller?! That's where your son's sense of shame is really coming from dude. :p

    Last edited 06/06/16 6:01 pm
    1
  • fermian @fermian

    BABY BOOMER: I never knew my father. He died in the war.

    GEN X: I never really knew my father, he was at work all the time.

    SUB-MILLENNIAL: I never knew my father. He played videogames all the time.

    2

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au doom feature

Why I Regret Beating Doom's Ultra-Nightmare Mode

I'm penning this after defeating the Ultra-Nightmare difficulty of Doom (2016) and I've never felt more disappointed with myself as a person. This is not how I pictured this moment, and God knows I've been imagining it for days. In the original vision, my shirt is inexplicably off. I rise from the La-Z-Boy, my arms are outstretched wide to the heavens, like a diver leaving the blocks. Somebody has released doves.
au carmack id-software quake-2 tribute-thursday

The Quake 2 Campaign Was Seriously Underrated

The absence of a proper single-player campaign, if not a story, in Star Wars: Battlefront was making me nostalgic. After all, the Star Wars shooter games had great single-player levels -- and arguably decent stories, too. So I decided to return to something that was even more classic than the Star Wars games -- and had a single-player campaign that was just as much fun to run through.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles