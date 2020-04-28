Custom Minecraft City Is Some Hoo Boy Stuff

Varuna is a team of Minecraft builders who are so good at it that they get paid for their work. And their latest work is this enormous recreation of the city of Orario, from the novel/anime series DanMachi.
Built as a custom creation for a client—which means no, you can’t download it for free—the city itself is 800x800, while if you include the surrounding countryside the size of the map blows out to 1500x1500. All of it hand-crafted and looking like a voxel-based city-builder that I would be very excited for.
You can see more pics at their company page.
