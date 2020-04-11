Let's Talk About Final Fantasy VII Remake's Mind-Boggling Ending

Nintendo Says Stop Using Alcohol To Clean Your Joy-Cons

The Wild World Of Animal Crossing Conspiracy Theories

Let's Talk About Final Fantasy VII Remake's Mind-Boggling Ending

Now that Final Fantasy VII Remake is out—and given that many of you have been playing it for days thanks to coronavirus-triggered early releases—it’s time we talk about how it ends.

Here is your warning: even if you have played the original Final Fantasy VII, you should not read further until you’ve finished Final Fantasy VII Remake, which comes out today for PlayStation 4.

Seriously, if you read any further, you will be spoiled.

I’m giving you one last chance. Don’t scroll down past Sephiroth or massive game-ending spoilers for Final Fantasy VII Remake will be right in your face.

Man. Man! It’s been a week since I finished Final Fantasy VII Remake, but that ending sequence is still burrowed in my head, refusing to leave. The whole thing is left a little ambiguous, but a few things seem clear to me:

1) Those dementor-like spirits, the whispers of time that chase you around throughout the game, exist to ensure that events in Final Fantasy VII Remake follow the timeline of Final Fantasy VII original. This suggests a few things and raises all sorts of questions—for example, do Cloud’s visions of events like Reunion and Aerith’s death imply that he’s already been through the original game once before? Who knows???

2) By showing us Zack surviving his last stand—and Stamp as a different breed of dog in that split second toward the end—the developers have established the existence of multiple timelines, presumably created when your party defeated the whispers of time. Does that mean we’re going to be playing through alternate realities in subsequent games? Is Zack going to pop back to life in the proper timeline? Why does Aerith miss Midgar’s sky???

3) The title of the game suddenly makes sense. There’s no “part one” on the end of Final Fantasy VII Remake because this is the only part that’s a remake. From here on out, we’re in uncharted territory, and while we’ll certainly see the characters and locations of Final Fantasy VII, from Vincent and Yuffie to Costa del Sol and the Golden Saucer, the events may be completely different.

Or, as the end chyron says, “The unknown journey will continue.”

It’s an audacious ending that will no doubt piss many hardcore purists off, but I absolutely love it. I don’t want to play Final Fantasy VII again with prettier graphics—I want something completely new, and I’m so glad this is what we got. Will Zack join the party? Will Sephiroth turn into a good guy and help us fight Jenova? Will Aerith avoid death this time around? (Hope not.) We have absolutely no idea what’s going to happen in future installments of this game, and that’s more exciting than the prospect of a 1:1 remake ever was.

Now, assuming you can get G/O Media’s broken comments system to function for you, discuss! What’d you think of that ending?

Comments

  • Weresmurf @weresmurf

    This was a genius way to go. Theyve had their cake and eaten it too. Br bloody vo.

    0
  • lighteningfaron @lighteningfaron

    I’m personally confused about the ending, I love it, but it confuses me.

    Mainly because I never understood why the whispers are there in the first place. Who are they trying to stop changing the future? As far as I understood we only fight them because they are there and we can. But who are they there for?

    Last edited 11/04/20 8:50 am
    0
  • nicktofficial @nicktofficial

    "I want something completely new" then why are you playing Final Fantasy VII? If everyone wanted something new why did they rave over and over again that Square should remake VII with new graphics instead of making Final Fantasy 16 and then 17 and 18 if new is what they wanted and not the ability to experience a prior love but with a modern finish.

    But even then, if you wanted something different but wanted 7 for some crazy reason, the ending reads like b-grade Kingdom Hearts bullshit, should have expected no different with Nomura at the helm.

    2
    • cr33g @cr33g

      Yeah... I must admit, I agree with that comment. "I want something completely new" as they play a game called Final Fantasy VII: Remake.

      Aside from that, the ending to Remake was... interesting, to say the least. I don't quite know how to feel about it and I suppose I am still absorbing it, but I am intrigued as to see what Square Enix might do for the sequel(s) to this game.

      I am hoping that the adventure continues with one more title, not two more, but we'll see.

      0
      • Weresmurf @weresmurf

        It'd be funny if they do a release per disc of the ps1. The third disc of the ps1 was literally just the fight with the final boss from memory wasn't it?

        1
        • cr33g @cr33g

          You are correct!

          In the PS1 Final Fantasy VII, disc one contained Midgar and some elements of the world map (basically, when Sephiroth murders Aerith and summons the meteor using the black materia, that's when disc one ends). Disc two is essentially the remainder of the game, while disc three has the player and their party venturing down into the crater, fighting Jenova and then Sephiroth.

          The reason disc three is so short in terms of content, yet being on its own disc, is because it was crammed full of FMV (full motion video) cinematic sequences.

          1
  • haxman @haxman

    The ending is absolutely terrible. If they wanted to make it different to ff7 classic then they should have just done so. square enix did not have to go all meta and make an in universe reason for not having to follow the same story as ff7 classic. The writing of this entire plot line was nonsensical and felt underdeveloped. not to mention a lot of the changes that were made to the plot for the sake of the "whispers" killed the emotional impact of many of the scenes.

    Lets talk sephiroth. I imagine there must be major confusion from new players. who is this sephiroth guy? why is he so important to the plot? he is introduced in this game as if he is well established and well known to the player but the game spends no time developing him. Having such a similar fight to the sephiroth endgame fight felt cheap and did not feel earned.

    Overall the game was great but the "whisper" plot line and ending felt truly like poorly written fan service.

    0
  • TheJagji @jagji

    NO ITS NOT! 3 MONTHS SPOILER FREE MEDIA OR GTFO.

    0
    • Weresmurf @weresmurf

      So, you're new to the internet I see... let me show you around...

      0
  • Irvyne @irvyne

    To be honest, I found the whole ending eye-rolling. Just tell the damn story, it works fine on its own without adding multiple dimensions and crap like that. I feel like the dementors distract from the story instead of making it more interesting. I was going to heartily recommend this game to friends, but by the end I was like, nah. The plot is way too much of a wink-wink to people who’ve played the original, as well as Crisis Core. Without this prior experience, the new game makes no sense.

    0
  • figaro @jbp

    I'm in the camp that wanted something new and wasn't disappointed. Can't wait to see what they do with this franchise from here.

    I can see how some people might not like it, but I'm more into the setting and characters than just hanging out to see holy and meteor play out again but prettier.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature final-fantasy final-fantasy-vii-remake square-enix

Let's Talk About Final Fantasy VII Remake's Mind-Boggling Ending

Now that Final Fantasy VII Remake is out—and given that many of you have been playing it for days thanks to coronavirus-triggered early releases—it’s time we talk about how it ends.
cleaning coronavirus covid-19 feature nintendo nintendo-customer-service nintendo-of-japan nintendo-switch switch

Nintendo Says Stop Using Alcohol To Clean Your Joy-Cons

You might have heard there’s currently a global pandemic going on. As a result you might be using things like alcohol and disinfect wipes to clean off your stuff, including your Switch. Nintendo says don’t, at least if your priority is not damaging the system’s finish. For many, it probably isn’t.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles