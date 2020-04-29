I Had Never Heard Of VR Game Derail Valley Until This Week, But After Seeing This Trailer For An Imp

I had never heard of VR game Derail Valley until this week, but after seeing this trailer for an impending overhaul I’m very interested! You’re a train driver who doesn’t just move the trains, but also more importantly for the genre walks around them with clipboards and makes sure cabin doors are closed.
