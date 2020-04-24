Indie Developers Are Keeping The PlayStation Vita Alive

Official support for the PlayStation Vita ended in 2019, but the console isn't dead yet. While new releases for the Vita have slowed to a crawl and physical game carts are no longer released, indie developers are helping to keep it alive with new releases still going out on a steady basis.

Already in 2020, six games have been released for the PlayStation Vita by indie developers including:

Battle Rockets (Gumbo Machine & Fordesoft)

Balthazar's Dream (Hidden Trap)

Knightin'+ (Ratalaika Games)

Milo's Quest (Ratalaika Games)

Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen (Aquaplus/NIS America)

Zero Zero Zero Zero (Ratalaika Games)

The latest title to join the Vita's line-up is Demon's Tier+, a rouge-like dungeon adventure and sequel in the Diabolical Mind trilogy. It's set for a digital release on the Vita in June 2020 and is also coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

You can check out the new trailer below:

While the Nintendo Switch has replaced the Vita as the premier handheld console on the gaming market, it still has diehard believers. With a game library containing a whole range of PlayStation One classics, PSP games, Vita exclusives and some solid ports, there's plenty to love about the console still.

You won't see a lot of AAA titles in the Vita's line-up, but there are some truly great indie games on it that shouldn't be forgotten. Alongside AAA hits like adventure puzzler Uncharted: Golden Abyss and essential JRPG Persona 4 Golden, the Vita's line-up reads like a hit list of the best indie games around.

Spelunky, Shovel Knight, Hue, Guacamelee! and Limbo are just some of the few hits of the indies that are available, but there are so many more great titles you can play on the console. With a steady of trickle of new indie games releasing every month or so, these titles are the only lifeline that the console has left.

The lack of support from AAA developers and scarce blockbuster titles are ultimately what sank the console. It's fantastic to see indie developers are still stepping up and providing games for the platform despite Sony's discontinuation of the console.

The PlayStation Vita was a definitive flop in the games market — but not in our hearts. Long live the Vita.