Now, There Are Evangelion Themed Tamagotchi

Screenshot: バンダイ公式チャンネル
In 1996, the Tamagotchi was first launched in Japan. The pet-sim toys were a smash hit. Now, in 2020, Tamagotchi is back and getting special Evangelion themed versions.
There are Rei, Asuka, and Eva-01 Test Type themed Tamagotchis going on sale in Japan this June, with the Tamagotchi featuring special Eva-themed animations.
So cool, right?
This is an excellent idea for Tamagotchis. No word yet, however, on an international release.
