Sex Games Are Voice Acting's Wildest New Frontier

A Deep Dive Into Overwatch's Latest Hero, Echo

What We Remake

Now, There Are Evangelion Themed Tamagotchi

Screenshot: バンダイ公式チャンネル

In 1996, the Tamagotchi was first launched in Japan. The pet-sim toys were a smash hit. Now, in 2020, Tamagotchi is back and getting special Evangelion themed versions. 

There are Rei, Asuka, and Eva-01 Test Type themed Tamagotchis going on sale in Japan this June, with the Tamagotchi featuring special Eva-themed animations.

Screenshot: Bandai

So cool, right?

Screenshot: Bandai

This is an excellent idea for Tamagotchis. No word yet, however, on an international release.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anime au crunchyroll

Here's Crunchyroll's Most Popular Anime In Australia This Year

Every few months, Crunchyroll releases figures on the most popular anime across their streaming platform. They don't have figures on what's happened immediately in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but they do have figures from the start of the year through to March. And, unsurprisingly, Australians and New Zealanders love the classics.
cleaning coronavirus covid-19 feature tag-nintendo nintendo-customer-service nintendo-of-japan nintendo-switch switch

Nintendo Says Stop Using Alcohol To Clean Your Joy-Cons

You might have heard there’s currently a global pandemic going on. As a result you might be using things like alcohol and disinfect wipes to clean off your stuff, including your Switch. Nintendo says don’t, at least if your priority is not damaging the system’s finish. For many, it probably isn’t.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles