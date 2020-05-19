Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: Here Are The Best Deals [Updated]

Image: Lifehacker

Click Frenzy — AKA Australia's answer to Black Friday — is officially GO! Here are the best deals so far, with links to buy.

Note: Some of these deals won't go live until 7pm, Tuesday, 19 May - we have indicated which ones below. We'll be updating this page repeatedly over the next 53 hours, so keep refreshing to see the latest bargains on tech, fashion, beauty, homewares and so much more. Happy shopping!

Best Click Frenzy Tech Deals (Phone, Laptops, Headphone And More)

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $329: Original RRP was $429.95 so this is a good buy if you're after both style and quality. Buy yourself a pair here.

Up to 68% off on laptops, peripherals and gaming monitors at HP: Discounts will vary from item to item, and you'll need the exact checkout code for each product shown on the site. Buy here.

Sony's WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $369 : The Wh-1000MX3's have an RRP of around $449 but now you can get them for $369 over on Catch. Get the deal right here.

Original RRP was $2399. Buy here.

Available to new customers for the first 12 months you're with Telstra. The star of the show is 30GB for $40 per month, which is easily Telstra's best promo to date. Offer runs until 26 May. Find Telstra's SIM-only plans below and click here to grab yourself a deal.

Available to new customers for the first 12 months you're with Telstra. The standout is 15GB for $20 per month, but 200GB for $65 is a pretty sweet deal too. Offer runs until 26 May. Find the list of plans below and click here to grab yourself a deal.

Pay $22 per month for an Xbox One S and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate. To get Xbox All Access through Telstra, you need to already be an existing Telstra customer and bundle it with your plan. Offer runs until 26 May. Check out the full deal here.

This means Woolies has some of the cheapest Galaxy S20 plans around right now. For instance, you can pick up a base model Galaxy S20 with 20GB for $63.83 per month on a 36-month, whereas you'd pay $74.97 per month for the same phone with just 10GB of data on Vodafone. This offer is valid until May 28. Click here to get the deal.

This is a huge improvement over its normal $40 per month for 10GB plan. The $5 per month discount only lasts for your first year with Vodafone, but you keep the bonus data for the life of your plan. You can get the deal as a SIM-only plan, but you can pair it with a phone instead. Here's a widget with a selection of Vodafone devices:

Best Click Frenzy Fashion & Beauty Deals

The Best Click Frenzy Deals On Appliances, Homewares, Stationary & More

Save $250 KitchenAid KSM150 Artisan Stand Mixer : Great for fast and complete mixing. Buy here.

: Great for fast and complete mixing. Buy here. $150 off Breville The Duo Temp Pro Coffee Machine: Original RRP was $399 . Grab the deal here.

. Grab the deal here. 25% off sitewide at Adairs : Offer valid until 21 May. Free Shipping included plus Linen Lover's receive an extra 5% off. Click here.

: Offer valid until 21 May. Free Shipping included plus Linen Lover's receive an extra 5% off. Click here. Save up to 75% at Canningvale : Get yourself luxury bed linen and towels. Buy now.

: Get yourself luxury bed linen and towels. Buy now. 40% on fashion candles and homewares at Dusk . Click here. [Deal will go live at 7pm]

. Click here. [Deal will go live at 7pm] Whopping 80% off at House : Best chance to level up your kitchen gadgets. Start shopping here.

: Best chance to level up your kitchen gadgets. Start shopping here. 360 Robot Vacuum Cleaner S6 for $498 : This was originally for $899 so we're loving this deal right now. Buy here.

: This was originally for $899 so we're loving this deal right now. Buy here. 50% off site-wide on kikki.K: Buy all the stationary you want for your work-from-home needs. Click here.