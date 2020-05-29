Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Has Done Truly Incredible This Year

Debuting in 2016, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has sold 60 million print copies. Amazingly, between May 17 and November 18 of last year, it has sold 45.29 million print copies.

Oricon (via ANN) has listed the first half manga sales tallies by series for this year in Japan. The exact dates are, as previously mentioned, November 18, 2019 to May 17, 2020.

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: 45,297,633 copies 2. One Piece: 4,885,538 copies 3. The Quintessential Quintuplets: 4,240,192 copies 4. Kingdom: 3,512,571 copies 5. My Hero Academia: 3,339,656 copies

Demon Slayers just dwarfs other hit manga, like One Piece. It’s rather astounding! If you want to get in the numbers even more, here is the breakdown by volume sold (also via ANN) in Japan for the first half of 2020:

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 18: 3,035,555 copies 2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 19: 2,829,174 copies 3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 1: 2,267,744 copies 4. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 12: 2,237,092 copies 5. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 11: 2,234,515 copies 6. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 14: 2,233,412 copies 7. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 13: 2,223,961 copies 8. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 7: 2,223,867 copies 9. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8: 2,218,826 copies 10. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 9: 2,216,999 copies 11. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 2: 2,211,701 copies 12. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 10: 2,209,598 copies 13. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 15: 2,194,060 copies 14. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 3: 2,192,013 copies 15. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 4: 2,175,936 copies 16. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 5: 2,167,490 copies 17. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 6: 2,166,372 copies 18. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 16: 2,155,356 copies 19. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 17: 2,113,520 copies 20. One Piece 95: 1,955,897 copies 21. One Piece 96: 1,688,363 copies 22. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 20: 1,086,350

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ended its run on May 18 of this year.