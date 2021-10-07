Here’s The Cheapest Copies Of The New Demon Slayer Video Game In Australia

Can you really call an anime series popular if it doesn’t have a tie-in fighting game? After smashing box-office records, selling over a million Blu-Rays and DVDs in three days, and topping manga sale charts, it was only a matter of time before Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba got the video game treatment.

Developed by CyberConnect2, the team behind the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja fighting series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is based on the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s excellent manga series. More specifically, the game is based on the anime’s first season and the Mugen Train movie – the latter of which is also set to take up the first seven episodes of the show’s upcoming second season.

If you’ve played any of the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja games, you know exactly what to expect with this. You’ll more or less play through the key moments of the anime, battling against various grunt demons before facing off against the show’s major villains, like the Twelve Kizuki, in big boss battles.

If you want to refresh yourself before picking up The Hinokami Chronicles, the first season of the Demon Slayer anime is streaming on Netflix, Crunchyroll and Funimation. Its second season is set to premiere on October 10th, and will be streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation. So expect Demon Slayer fever to be at a high over the coming weeks.

If you haven’t read the original manga, I’d highly recommend picking it up. I smashed through it via Viz’s Shonen Jump service earlier this year and had a blast with it.

If you like your manga to be physical, the final volume of the manga was released back in August and there’s a complete box set for the series due out at the end of this year (which is currently on sale for $225 via Amazon).

Where can you get a cheap copy of Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles?

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is retailing for $99.95 at full price, and it looks like Amazon Australia currently has the cheapest copies for the console editions of the game. The PS4 edition is selling for $71.99, while the PS5 and Xbox One/Series X editions are $74.99 each. After that, JB Hi-Fi has every console edition of the game for $79.

Here’s every major Australian retailer you can pick up a copy of the Demon Slayer game from:

Amazon Australia : $71.99 (PS4) and $74.99 (PS5 | Xbox) + free shipping

: $71.99 (PS4) and $74.99 (PS5 | Xbox) + free shipping JB Hi-Fi : $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) The Gamesmen : $89.95 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $89.95 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Kogan : $96.95 + free shipping with Kogan First account (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $96.95 + free shipping with Kogan First account (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Dick Smith : $96.95 + free shipping (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $96.95 + free shipping (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) EB Games: $99.95 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

The Hinokami Chronicles is also available as a deluxe edition on PC:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles will launch on the PC from October 16, and on PS4, PS5, Xbox and Xbox One from October 22.