GOG's Summer Sale Includes Deals on a Bunch of Fantastic RPGs

Fans Make E3-Style Showcase Featuring A Ton Of Games That Aren't Super Grim

How The Makers Of Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection Dug Up A Long-Lost, Unreleased Game

Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Opening Harkens Back To Skyrim

Gif: Bethesda, YouTube

The next year of The Elder Scrolls Online aims to take players back to “the dark heart of Skyrim” via several expansions set in the icy region. The latest stop on the itinerary, Greymoor, released yesterday for folks on PC and Mac, introducing a new questline, updates to the Vampire skill line, and, most importantly, an intro cinematic that should be familiar to anyone who’s ever played Skyrim.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim remains one of my favourite games of all time, but back in 2011, I never imagined its opening would become a pervasive internet meme. And yet, over the last few years, online jokesters have inserted those first few moments into otherwise unrelated videos as a new sort of Rickroll. While you may not be entering Skyrim as a prisoner this time around, Greymoor pays homage to Skyrim’s iconic prelude during its own introduction.

“Hey, you’re finally awake!” the wagon driver announces. “We just crossed the border.”

As your vision clears, you realise you’re travelling through snowy, mountainous woods. A man sits on the opposite bench, eyeing you warily before returning to his book. After a bit of table-setting exposition, the camera floats away to present sweeping vistas of the imposing Skyrim landscape in which I often found myself getting lost so many years ago.

I’m not an Elder Scrolls Online player. It never really clicked for me. But something about seeing the snow-capped peaks and evergreen shrubbery of Skyrim rendered so beautifully by modern graphics makes me want to give it another try. But who am I kidding, we all know I’ll probably just fish out my old copy of Skyrim and begin yet another adventure there instead.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bethesda e3 e3-2019 feature limited-run microsoft pc-gaming-show pc-gaming-show-2019 square-enix ubisoft uploadvr

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

We're not far away from the annual madness of E3 season, even if E3 itself has been officially cancelled. Here's all the times you need to plan ahead.
au cloud-gaming geforce-now nvidia

SEGA Pulls Most Of Their Games From Nvidia's GeForce Now

Cloud gaming is regularly touted as the next frontier for gaming, but over the last few months cloud gaming services have run into nothing but trouble. Google's Stadia has failed to impress, PlayStation Now still isn't available in Australia, and Nvidia's own cloud service has run into all sorts of problems. Nvidia's GeForce Now has been beset by publishers and developers pulling their games from the service, including Bethesda, 2K, Activision Blizzard, Square Enix and Capcom. SEGA has now followed suit, pulling some of their biggest titles.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles