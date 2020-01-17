The Next Year-Long Elder Scrolls Online Adventure Explores The Dark Heart Of Skyrim

Why Video Games Are Delayed So Often

Teased during the Video Game Awards back in December and officially announced today, the Dark Heart of Skyrim is a year-long story event in Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls Online, giving players the chance to explore iconic locations 1,000 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls V.

There’s been a little Skyrim in the massively multiplayer online Elder Scrolls game since it launched, but this year’s ongoing event opens up the frozen Northern lands of Tamriel. Along with overland areas, a large portion of the playable area in the expansion is Blackreach, the dark underground world beneath Skyrim. There’ll be vampires, werewolves, and other creatures that love the dark lurking about.

This new continuing adventure kicks off in February with the Harrowstorm DLC, continuing on June 2 with The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymore for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on June 2.

The Greymoor expansion is available for preorder now. Check out the official website for more information.

