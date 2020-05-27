Here's June 2020's Xbox Live Games With Gold

June’s Xbox Games with Gold are an interesting mix of action, shooters, and life sims. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.
June’s Games with Gold are:
Xbox One
-
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (June 1-30)
-
Coffee Talk (June 16-July 15)
Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)
-
Destroy All Humans! (June 1-15)
-
Sine Mora (June 16-30)
