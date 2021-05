Here’s June 2021’s Xbox Live Games With Gold

June’s Xbox Live Games with Gold aren’t too exciting, but hey, they’re games. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

June’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One/ Xbox X | S

The King’s Bird (June 1-30)

Shadows: Awakening (June 16-July 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with newer consoles)