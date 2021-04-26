See Games Differently

Here’s May 2021’s Xbox Live Games With Gold

1

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: April 27, 2021 at 1:25 am
Here’s May 2021’s Xbox Live Games With Gold
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

April is almost over, which doesn’t seem right. I’m 99% sure yesterday was the start of April. How is it May already? Makes no sense. Well with a new month comes new free games for Xbox Live Gold members.

As ever, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

May’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One:

  • Armello (May 1 – May 31)

  • Dungeons 3 (May 16 – June 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with newer consoles)

  • LEGO Batman: The Video Game (May 1 – May 15)

  • Tropico 4 (May 16 – May 31)

.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.