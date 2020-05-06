Mortal Kombat 11's Story Mode Kontinues On May 26, With RoboCop

The Year 2000 Was Incredible For Video Games

Gif: Netherrealm Studios, Kotaku

Great news for fans of Mortal Kombat 11's single-player narrative this morning, as Netherrealm Studios reveals Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, an all-new expansion the continues the game’s story and adds new fighters, including returning favourites Fujin and Sheeva and a certain half-man, half-machine, all cop.

As Liu Kang prepares to reshape history as his reward for defeating Kronika in Mortal Kombat 11's story mode, the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung appears with some familiar faces at his side. It turns out Liu Kang can’t fix history without Kronika’s crown, destroyed during their battle, and the only way to retrieve it is to send Shang Tsung back in time. Are we really going to trust this dude?

