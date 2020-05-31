Munchlax Hides Food In Its Body Hair And Then Forgets About It

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Munchlax!

Munchlax Details

Type: Normal

Average Height: 2' 00"

Average Weight: 231.5 lbs

First Added In Generation IV

One big difference between me and Munchlax, besides the fact that its a fictional Pokemon creature and I’m a human, is where it hides its food. It stores snacks and meals in its long and thick fur. I’m not here to judge, but this seems like a terrible place to hide food for a list of reasons. The biggest problem, I think, is that if you forget about the food and it starts to go moldy and gross, it’s on you while it happens. That sounds awful! Unless your Munchlax. According to Bulbapedia, this garbage monster will eat rotten food.

Screenshot: The Pokemon Company

In fact, it seems like Munchlax will eat anything it can find. It doesn’t care about taste either. And it will eat without chewing, instead just swallowing stuff whole. Again, not trying to judge you Munchlax, but that’s a great way to ruin your digestive system. Then again you probably have like 20 stomachs and a bunch of weird Pokemon-only organs, so what do I know?

According to one Pokedex entry found in Pokemon Shield, if Munchlax trusts you it might share some of its hidden food with you. This is very different than younger me. I would horde and never share. Do you know how great it is to have a stash of Oreos hidden in your room? If you did you would know why I told nobody and never shared.

Favourite Fan Art

I’m happy to see Munchlax eating healthy. Last I heard they had like 20 pounds of fried chicken shoved in their fur. So, nice to see them eating an apple today.

Random Facts

Munchlax needs to consume its body weight in food every day. I guess that explains why it eats basically anything.

But seriously, that’s a lot of food. On average these things weigh about 230lbs. Eating that much food seems extremely hard and then to do that every day. The areas where these things live must be wastelands, picked clean by hungry Munchlax.

According to one Pokedex entry, forgotten food on Munchlax does sometimes rot and become stinky. I can’t imagine that it makes a very appealing Pokemon for children to catch. “Oh great, Timmy, you caught a smelly and gross Munchlax. Just leave the Pokeball here and let’s go home.”

Best Comment From Last Week

“Another fun fact, if you look at the backside, Whismur has a visible butthole.” -PokeRamble1015

We have different definitions of “Fun.” But ok, let me Google this real quick...and....oh.

Well... that’s a butthole alright. I feel dirty. I need to step away and get some air.

