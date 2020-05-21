How The Makers Of Mafia 3 Lost Their Way

Humble Bundle Round-Up: The Best Bundles And Deals For May 2020

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The Best Gaming Deals On PS4, Xbox, PC And Switch

NetEase Is Making Their Own Harry Potter, Cyberpunk Games

Overnight, Chinese mobile and MMO publisher NetEase lifted the lid on its next generation of AAA projects. There's a new Harry Potter game to look forward to, something that looks suspiciously close to Cyberpunk 2077, and a new Nordic RPG.

Let's start with Thesus this morning - although it's only called Code: T in the video description. It's NetEase's cyberpunk title that's set in the year 2063, where players will become bounty hunters while battling police, shadowy villains, and mega corporations.

All the usual cyberpunk stuff, then. The cinematic trailer doesn't really reveal what kind of game it is mechanically. It could be a first-person shooter in the vein of Cyberpunk 2077, or something else entirely. But judging by the video, it's not hard to see where the inspiration was taken from.

Interestingly, the company also unveiled a new Harry Potter game. Titled Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, it's not that awesome third-person RPG we saw a couple of years ago. This one is very stylised, and features Quidditch, the Yule Ball, exploring in the Forbidden Forest, lessons, the Sorting Hat, and what looks like major highlights from the books/movies.

It looks pretty good, even though the video is on Facebook and running at 30fps. Interestingly, Netease decided to intersperse the entire trailer with video from a real-life orchestra playing the Harry Potter soundtrack. The trailer has English voiceovers already, and some English text in it, so it'll presumably be sold in the West. This one's a mobile game as well, according to the official release.

The other game that caught my eye from NetEase's product briefing was a cinematic for The Ragnarok. So far, it looks like Assassin's Creed meets NetEase's brand of open-world action gameplay. There's a lot of climbing and dashing, and one character has a particularly sweeet animation for a counter.

No idea on what the gameplay actually involves, mind you. It's also being released as AAA iOS/Android game, as well as PC and consoles.

There's no word on an official release date for any of the games, but I'll chase up NetEase for more details. The Harry Potter game looks particularly interesting, but then, we've all been waiting for a decent Harry Potter RPG. Maybe 2020 is finally the year?

Comments

  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    I misread the title as there being a Harry Potter Cyberpunk game which would be all kinds of awesome.

    2
    • badge @badge

      It’s the crossover that we didn’t realise we needed.

      But now we can’t stop thinking about it.

      0
      • akeashar @akeashar

        The game where the expelliarmus charm literally 'dis-arms' cyborg characters.

        0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

ferociouslysteph safety-advisory-council streaming twitch

Twitch's Safety Advisory Council Rollout Has Been A Disaster

Last week, Twitch announced a new Safety Advisory Council intended to provide input on some of Twitch’s most pernicious issues, including work-life balance, safety and moderation, and protection of marginalised groups. The council is made up of social media experts as well as a small handful of streamers. One of those streamers, Steph “FerociouslySteph” Loehr, almost immediately became the focal point of Twitch’s latest controversy—and a whole mess of harassment.
au switch

Some Of The Cancelled Games Nintendo Could Revive

Last year rumours swirled that Nintendo had opted to revive a once-officially cancelled game. We still don't know whether the rumour was true, but a look back at the Japanese company's history reveals no shortage of IP that could be dug out of the closet. Let's say Nintendo did want to bring a game back from the dead. Here's what they would have to pick from.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles