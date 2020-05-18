Retro Nintendo Games Come To Life With A Violin

Screenshot: 岡田鉄平
Of course, violins are used in making modern game music, but I didn’t know how good the instrument was at bringing to life retro game scores. I do now!
YouTuber Teppei Okada has been bringing to life scores of games like F-Zero.
Super Mario Bros.
The Legend of Zelda.
What makes his covers so cool is that he also does the various in-game sound effects. He’s not just playing the music, but bringing to life the experience of playing the game on his violin.
