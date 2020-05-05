Taika Waititi And 1917's Co-Writer Are Writing The Next Star Wars Film

As the world works through an international day of celebration for Star Wars, Disney has a bit of good news for all. The next Star Wars movie will be headed up by the actor and director of the Academy Award winning Jojo Rabbit and Thor Ragnarok, Taika Waititi.

Waititi will direct and co-write the film "for a theatrical release", Disney announced, which is more than reasonable given that this movie is at least a couple of years away. Waititi will be joined by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the co-writer of the WW1 film 1917.

It comes after Waititi's role as director for the season finale of The Mandalorian, as well as his work directing Thor Ragnarok, which grossed $US854 million worldwide. If you were hoping for something you could watch from home, Disney has news on that front too: the writer of Russian Doll, Leslye Headland, will be writing and showrunning a new series for Disney+.

There's not much word on what that new series would entail, and Disney's release didn't mention what the name of the series would be. The current rumours, according to Variety, is that the show will "be a female-centric series" set in a different Star Wars timeline to the other ongoing series.

Disney also added that The Mandalorian season 2 was in post-production. Two previously announced series, one following Obi Wan-Kenobi between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and another focusing on Cassian Andor, would also be coming to Disney+.

