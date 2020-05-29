Time For A Batselfie

Vincent Ménier is an artist at EVE Online developers CCP, who has previously worked on stuff like Fortnite.
You can see more of Vincent’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
Vincent Ménier is an artist at EVE Online developers CCP, who has previously worked on stuff like Fortnite.
You can see more of Vincent’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink