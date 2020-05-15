The Australian Who Brought MicroProse Back From The Dead

Epic Unveils A Graphics Demo 'Running On PS5'

I Despise Joy Con Drift, But I'm Learning To Live With It

You Can Play A New Dance Dance Revolution In Your Browser Right Now

Screenshot: Konami

It’s once again time to become a combo king. Overnight, Konami released an alpha version of its upcoming browser-based Dance Dance Revolution V on PC. The company just...tweeted it out.

Currently free, the demo includes 15 songs you can play on a range of difficulties, from beginner up to expert. I’m not familiar with any of the songs, but that didn’t stop my head bobbing like mad to the tuned-up beats. Here’s the full track list:

Screenshot: Konami

Instead of using a dance pad or controller to enter commands, you use the arrow keys on your keyboard. It’s just like being back in an early aughts arcade tourney passing the time until your turn playing Stepmania on a stranger’s laptop. And given how many of us are currently stuck at home, I can’t think of a better moment to fall back down the DDR hole.

Gif: Konami

All you need to do to start playing is make a Konami account (with the help of Google auto-translate if you don’t read Japanese) and then click on the first orange tab on the left of the game’s homepage.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

60fps assassins-creed-valhalla feature fps microsoft ubisoft tag-xbox xbox-series-x

The Xbox Series X Has 60 FPS As 'Standard', But It's Not Guaranteed

After Ubisoft confirmed today that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run on the Xbox Series X at a minimum of only 30 frames-per-second, people are starting to wonder just exactly what they can expect from Microsoft’s new gaming console. The answer is not constant 60 fps gaming.
au epic-games-store tony-hawk-pro-skater tony-hawk-pro-skater-2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Will Be An Epic Games Exclusive

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is finally being remastered. But if you're looking to play the game on PC, you'll have to pick up the game through the Epic Store, as per Activision's release this morning.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles