Win This $5399 65-Inch OLED TV For Your Gaming Room

Everyone could use a nice screen in their lives. So with all the incredible games already out this year, and titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Avengers, and everything else to come, we've got a special prize: a mammoth 65-inch OLED TV.

To be exact, the TV in question is the LG CX 65-inch 4K OLED. It's no slouch of a TV. This is a 2020 model that costs $5399 in Australia right now. It's one of the LG models that's been updated with G-SYNC compatibility too, making it a great fit for big-screen PC gaming as well.

So, we've got this great size OLED TV for you to win. Question is: how do you get it?

The answer is simple. Below you'll see a small widget where you can enter your competition details. We'll need your name and email address — because we've gotta contact the winner and arrange shipping details somehow.

You'll have to follow the Kotaku Australia Twitch channel, which you can do below by hitting the +1 icon. The widget will ask for permission so you can follow the Twitch account, and then you can answer the following: What's your favourite gaming TV memory?

We'll announce the winning entry next week on site, and we'll contact the winner through their supplied email — so make sure you don't use a fake email, or you won't win your prize!

Win an 65" LG CX OLED TV!

If you're interested in the full terms and conditions, you can read those here. Good luck everyone, and get cracking!