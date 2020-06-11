All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

Chivalry 2 Will Allow Crossplay Between PS5, Xbox Series X, And Other Consoles

Multiplayer hack-and-slash Chivalry 2 will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in addition to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store, a new trailer revealed during IGN’s Summer of Games. Furthermore, everyone will be able to play together no matter which platform they choose.

Chivalry 2, developed by Torn Banner Studios and published by Tripwire Interactive, is expected to launch sometime in 2020.

