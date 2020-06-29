Good Morning, Here’s Some Fresh Crash Bandicoot 4 Gameplay

A bit of Crash is always good for the soul. And while it’s not an enormous chunk, starting the morning with some new Crash Bandicoot 4 gameplay is never a bad thing.

The footage was revealed as part of a video from IGN, containing some different environments and new level sequences. We already know the new Crash will have over 100 levels, but the video below shows a bit more of what we can expect those levels to contain.

The fidelity, as seen from the original trailer and gameplay reveal, is massively improved. There’s more rope sections, but also a lot more detail around and underneath the ropes: It’s not just a place for Crash to fall and die, but a whole separate area with platforming challenges of its own.

Crash can spin slap enemies — obviously — but those enemies can then be projected forward to take another enemy out of the action. There’s a crate with a shark on it, which you would assume contains a shark in it. I’d love to see it actually eat Crash or something, but for now we just have to put up with being teased in the video.

The amount of views for the Crash 4 trailer make it pretty clear that this is will be one of the biggest games of the year. The first episode of Cyberpunk 2077′s Night City Wire, for instance, received 1.7 million views. That’s pretty good, but not as much as the 3.2 million views for Crash 4 on the PlayStation channel.

More levels, with more stuff to do. Sounds like an easy win for Activision. Crash Bandicoot 4 is due for release on October 2 across PS4 and Xbox One.