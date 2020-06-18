See Games Differently

Ellie From The Last Of Us Makes One Angry Anime Figure

2

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: June 19, 2020 at 7:38 am -
Filed to:action figures
good smile companynendoroidthe last of usthe last of us part 2the last of us part ii
Photo: Good Smile Company
Photo: Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company’s Nendoroid action figure of Ellie from The Last of Us Part 2 sure is cute when she’s angry, and she’s almost always angry.

Good Smile Company’s Nendoroid Ellie, available for preorder through August with a release date of November, does not have a good smile. The company’s first-ever figure from The Last of Us series only comes with two faces, and neither is particularly pleased to be here. There’s the yelling face, and then there’s what I like to call resting dog-murderer face.

Photo: Good Smile Company

I get it. Ellie doesn’t have a lot to smile about in The Last of Us Part 2. She does, however, have many things to kill, which is why she comes with a gun, a bow and arrow, that iconic brick, and a machete.

Photo: Good Smile Company

Ellie and her arsenal run about $75, the standard price for Good Smile Company’s basic Nendoroid figures. Not too expensive, but for the full effect may I recommend an additional Nendoroid figure.

Photo: Good Smile Company

Different game series, I know, but I’ve got a feeling these two will get along famously.

More The Last Of Us

A Beginner’s Guide To The Last Of Us

Seven years ago, to the week, Naughty Dog released the third-person, survival-action game The Last of Us. It floored fans and critics and sold 20 million copies across two editions, cementing a position in the pantheon of great video games. Now the sequel is upon us: Naughty Dog will release...

Read more

Last Of Us 2 Cosplay Sure Gets The Setting Right

This is Russian cosplayer Molza doing a fantastic Ellie from The Last Of Us 2, with a shoot taking place in a half-finished, abandoned Moscow hospital that is about as perfect a Last Of Us setting as you could get.

Read more
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Oh, the irony of the ‘very angry anime figure’ article. Hopefully the quip about the second face isn’t a spoiler for a game that just came out today. Theres enough of those being posted on the internet today already.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.