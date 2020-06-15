Now For Some Pokémon Boots

Chinese Zara stores have started selling these Pokémon boots, which don’t just look surprisingly cool, but are also downright affordable.

Normally when we post about some weird Pokémon collab with a fashion house that sits anywhere above Uniqlo or Adidas on the prestige chain, the price tag looks like the $US250 ($364) Glamb were asking for their Pikachu sneakers last year.

These Zara boots are only ¥199 (USD$28) though, which for the look — somewhere between a formal boot and a pair of Balenciaga Speed Trainers — is pretty good!

Via Go Nintendo.