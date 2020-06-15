See Games Differently

Now For Some Pokémon Boots

2

Luke Plunkett

Published 23 hours ago: June 15, 2020 at 10:00 am

Chinese Zara stores have started selling these Pokémon boots, which don’t just look surprisingly cool, but are also downright affordable.

Normally when we post about some weird Pokémon collab with a fashion house that sits anywhere above Uniqlo or Adidas on the prestige chain, the price tag looks like the $US250 ($364) Glamb were asking for their Pikachu sneakers last year.

These Zara boots are only ¥199 (USD$28) though, which for the look — somewhere between a formal boot and a pair of Balenciaga Speed Trainers — is pretty good!

Via Go Nintendo. 

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.