Overwatch Anime Opening Was Made By One Guy

Joshee Kis to thank for this amazing Overwatch video, imagining the series was an anime with this being the intro.
Any one-person animation job is impressive, but the fact it runs for 1:55 — an eternity in this situation — makes it even moreso.
