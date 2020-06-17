See Games Differently

Pokémon Sword And Shield’s New DLC Finally Lets Pokémon Follow You Around

Ethan Gach

Published 17 hours ago: June 18, 2020 at 3:05 am -
Screenshot: Nintendo
Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armour DLC adds a big new area to explore and a bunch more Pokémon to discover, but by far one of the coolest things in it is a new feature that lets you hang out with your favourite Pokémon out in the wild.

Once you hit a certain point in Isle of Armour, which just went live earlier today, you’ll be able to let one of your Pokémon out of its Poké Ball and follow you around as you explore.

Whether you have a favourite Incineroar or just want to show off your Galararion Ponyta’s beautiful lavender and seafoam green coat, it doesn’t matter. Any Pokémon you have in your party can follow you around as long as you put them at the top of the roster.

Pokémon walking alongside their trainers was originally introduced to the series with Pokémon Yellow but has rarely been seen since, and wasn’t available in the base Sword and Shield. Normally, the only time you get to see the Pokémon you’ve spent dozens of hours feeding, grooming, and levelling up, is during battle or while camping, so it’s nice to finally get to spend some quality with them while just out adventuring.

The feature is limited to the Isle of Armour area itself. Back on the mainland Pokémon still have to stay inside their Poké Balls as usual. But that’s a small price to pay to finally see this big, blue lad out and about by my side.

  • That’s really cool that Pokemon that’s out of the PokeBall will follow you around and take on Wild Pokemon in battle I’m also keen to get that Shiny Zeraora as I’m already getting started to take down Zeraora even though I can’t catch Zeraora then depositing Pokemon in Pokemon Home.

