See Games Differently

There’s A Kingdom Hearts Rhythm Game Coming To Consoles This Year

Mike Fahey

Published 8 hours ago: June 17, 2020 at 1:25 am -
Filed to:kingdom hearts
kingdom hearts melody of memoryps4rhythmsquare enixswitchxbox one
Gif: Square Enix, Kotaku
Gif: Square Enix, Kotaku

Coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch later this year in Japan (no Western release details yet), Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is a rhythm action game featuring music and characters from throughout the long-running RPG series.

Square Enix launched the Japanese website for the game today, following a leak of the game’s logo on the website for the game Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road earlier this week. The trailer (via Nibel on Twitter) shows players travelling from stage to stage in a Gummi ship, as well as a variety of rhythm gameplay types. And for players worried this is just a throwaway spinoff, the trailer ends with heavy plot business, because Kingdom Hearts.

For those of you keeping score, this means the first Kingdom Hearts game on Switch is a rhythm game. Also worth noting, the game’s abbreviation is Kingdom Hearts: mum.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.